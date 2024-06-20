Mathew Cudjoe Departs Dundee United After Contract Impasse

Ghanaian football prodigy Mathew Cudjoe has bid farewell to Dundee United in Scotland after declining the terms of a new contract offered by the club, reports confirmed.

The 22-year-old winger parted ways with Dundee United on Tuesday night following two-and-a-half years with the Scottish side.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dundee United acknowledged Cudjoe’s decision to move on: “We can confirm Mathew Cudjoe has decided to call time on his Tannadice career. The club made an offer which reflected our vision for Mathew in both financial and footballing terms; however, the Ghanaian has decided to pursue his career elsewhere.”

Cudjoe, known for his skill and talent on the field, opted not to extend his stay at Dundee United after discussions on a new contract failed to reach a mutual agreement.

His departure marks the end of an era for the young player at Tannadice Park, where he made a notable impact during his tenure.