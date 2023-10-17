Mathew Knowles To Speak At Eat Drink Music Festival

The festival will make its annual debut in Accra, Ghana; Knowles’ talk aims to spearhead the occasion.

EAT DRINK MUSIC FESTIVAL, a two-day event that will make its highly-anticipated debut with food, drinks and music, announced today that media mogul Mathew Knowles will be speaking at their “To The Top” pre-festival entrepreneurial seminar on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon.

Mathew Knowles is a global leader, as a music executive, entrepreneur, and lecturer. He is the manager of Destiny’s Child father of musical sensations Beyoncé and Solange.

During his first ever visit to Ghana, Knowles will speak to young entrepreneurs about the business side of being a creative.

“As the architect of the careers of many in the music world, Knowles is the perfect person to share best practices with Ghana’s creative community,” says EDM FESTIVAL co-founder Paul Nuamah Donkor. “It is an honour to invite him to open our festival and to hear him cement among creative entrepreneurs the importance of building wealth through our art.

The business side is often neglected, but it’s the business side that will truly take our creatives ‘To The Top,’” continued Donkor. Other renowned speakers at the seminar include Godwin Tom, General Manager of Sony Music Publishing West Africa, TV Personality and

Actress Joselyn Dumas, Richardine Bartee; a New York based writer and publicist, Derrydean Dadzie; CEO of Heritors Lab and Anthony Dzamefe; CEO of Caveman Watches.

To The Top is an initiative from the festival that seeks to empower dreams, fuel the future, and be a catalyst for change by supporting entrepreneurs on their journey to success. The festival has set a target to raise GHS 200,000 cedis (approx USD 20,000 dollars) to support scaling up the 5 selected entrepreneurs for 2023. A portion of revenue generated from the festival and generous donations will help them meet their target.

The festival is also headed up by co-founder Michael Ayenu Mensah, a renowned DJ and entrepreneur. Acting as a creative advisor to the team is Nicole Amarteifio, creator of the web/TV series An African City.