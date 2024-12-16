Mathew Opoku Prempeh Calls for Reflection After NPP’s Defeat in 2024 Elections

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has spoken out for the first time since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered a significant defeat in the 2024 general elections.

As the vice presidential candidate running alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NAPO addressed the public upon his arrival at Parliament, where Speaker Alban Bagbin convened a special session.

In his remarks, NAPO acknowledged the electoral defeat with a tone of humility and resolve, stating, “The Ghanaian people have spoken, and their message is one we must take to heart. While the results were not in our favour, it’s a moment to reflect and recalibrate for the future.” His words conveyed a call for introspection within the NPP as the party grapples with the aftermath of its loss.

The former Education Minister, known for his pragmatic approach, underscored the importance of continuing the work of public service, regardless of the election outcome. “We are here today for a purpose, and I trust that my colleagues will attend in their numbers to fulfil the goals of this session. Our responsibility to the Ghanaian people does not waver, regardless of election outcomes,” NAPO said, signaling a commitment to the nation’s well-being moving forward.

The 2024 elections saw the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dominate both the presidential and parliamentary races, leaving the NPP to confront a challenging period of reflection and renewal. Political analysts have pointed to several factors behind the defeat, including dissatisfaction with the current economic situation, internal divisions within the NPP, and increasing public demands for greater accountability from the government.