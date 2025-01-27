Mathew Opoku Prempeh Confirms He Won’t Return to Medicine After Leaving Parliament

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as Napo, has made it clear that he will not return to practicing medicine following his departure from Parliament.

The former running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections spoke to 1957 News in Parliament, stating that while he values the medical training he received, he has moved on from that chapter of his life.

“Life continues; I was somewhere before I came in, and now I’m somewhere after I left,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh remarked, reflecting on his transition from the medical field to politics. When asked about returning to his medical career, he was firm: “No, that life is past. That is a skill I’ve acquired, so I keep it.”

The former minister’s comments come after the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections, where Dr. Opoku Prempeh was paired with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the vice-presidential candidate. Despite their efforts, the party lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Dramani Mahama.

As the NPP seeks to recover from the loss, it remains uncertain whether Dr. Opoku Prempeh will be part of the party’s plans for the 2028 elections. The party is hopeful for a strong comeback, but the future of their leadership lineup, including whether the pair will be fielded again, is still to be decided.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s decision to not return to his medical roots signals his full commitment to his political career moving forward, leaving behind the possibility of a medical practice for good.