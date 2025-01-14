“Maths Queen” Dr. Angela Tabiri Inspires African Girls to Break Barriers in Mathematics

Dr. Angela Tabiri, affectionately known as the “Maths Queen” in Ghana, has emerged as a symbol of inspiration for young African girls eager to challenge the status quo in the world of mathematics.

At 35, Dr. Tabiri made history as the first African to win the prestigious global competition, The Big Internet Math Off, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the mathematical community.

Her remarkable achievement is made even more extraordinary by the fact that Dr. Tabiri did not initially set out to pursue a career in mathematics. Raised in the vibrant Ashaiman neighborhood of Ghana, Dr. Tabiri grew up in a lively family environment, surrounded by five sisters and the hustle and bustle of daily life. Despite not having an academic-centric upbringing, Dr. Tabiri found solace and focus at her local youth community centre, where she could dedicate herself to her studies.

Initially drawn to business administration, Dr. Tabiri’s academic path shifted when she wasn’t able to meet the requirements for her first choice. Instead, she entered a mathematics and economics program—a path she now believes was a fortunate turn of events. “Numbers and puzzles fascinated me, but I never thought a career in maths was for me,” she reflects.

Her passion for mathematics grew steadily, and by 2015, Dr. Tabiri was pursuing a PhD at Glasgow University in Scotland. It was during this time that she experienced a transformative moment: watching the film Hidden Figures, which chronicles the stories of black women mathematicians who made key contributions to NASA’s space missions. The film, particularly the story of Katherine Johnson, whose mathematical expertise was essential to NASA’s success, deeply inspired Dr. Tabiri. “It was amazing seeing the story of these black women told on a global stage,” she recalls. The film motivated her to continue her own journey, knowing that recognition might come later, but it would eventually come.

Now, Dr. Tabiri stands as a leading figure in mathematics and an advocate for African women in the field. As the academic manager for the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme at AIMS Ghana, Dr. Tabiri mentors young girls, showing them that mathematics is not a field reserved only for boys. Through the programme, launched in 2020, she helps cultivate a pipeline of talented young women who can thrive in mathematics and innovation.

Beyond her academic work, Dr. Tabiri’s non-profit, FemAfricMaths, seeks to empower girls from disadvantaged backgrounds with the tools and inspiration to pursue mathematics. Through this initiative, she and her team offer lessons, share interviews with female mathematicians worldwide, and encourage the next generation of African women to break barriers in the sciences.

In a field where women, especially in Africa, are often underrepresented, Dr. Tabiri’s story is a beacon of hope and a powerful reminder that with determination, passion, and mentorship, young girls can achieve greatness in the world of mathematics.