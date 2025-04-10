Matic-Onana Exchange Adds Tension to Manchester United–Lyon Europa League Clash

Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final tie against Lyon has taken on added drama following a public exchange of words between current goalkeeper Andre Onana and former midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The off-field tension has intensified interest in Thursday’s fixture in France, with the return leg scheduled for Old Trafford next week.

United, who have endured an inconsistent season and currently sit 13th in the Premier League, face a Lyon side placed fifth in Ligue 1. Despite his team’s struggles, Onana voiced confidence ahead of the clash, claiming that United are “way better” than their French opponents.

His remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Matic, who played for United between 2017 and 2022. Speaking to reporters on April 9, the Serbian midfielder dismissed Onana’s comments and questioned his standing at the club.

“If you’re one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history, then you need to take care of what you are talking about,” Matic said.

In response, Onana posted a message on social media platform X, affirming the team’s focus on the upcoming match. “We know that tomorrow’s match will be tough against a strong opponent. We are focused on delivering a performance that pleases our fans,” he wrote.

He added a pointed remark that appeared directed at Matic, stating, “At least I have won titles with the greatest club in the world; some cannot say the same.”

While Matic spent five seasons at Manchester United without winning a trophy, Onana joined the club in 2023 and was part of the squad that secured the Carabao Cup earlier that season.

The heated exchange has heightened anticipation ahead of a fixture that already holds high stakes for both clubs. United will look to put their domestic struggles behind them, while Lyon aim to capitalize on their improved form in Ligue 1 to gain an advantage on home soil.