MATILDA RELEASES HER DEBUT “YOU ARE YOU IN ME”

A Ghanaian-USA based Matilda Aboagye born in Konongo in Ashanti Region. Matilda started singing at age 12 at the Apostolic Church Ghana in Konongo and has mounted many bigger, medium, and small platforms in various churches by preaching the gospel of Christ through music.

Matilda Aboagye is a well selfless, dedicated, and a well devoted person to the Kingdom of Christ and she love the things of God. She has love for God and love for mankind.

On March 26, 2023 at Christ Palace International Ministries in Houston, USA launched her maiden songs titled “You are you in me” and “I Rejoice” which speaks about the goodness of God, lyrically and spiritually motivate other dwelling souls to be uplifted and encouraged.

“The motive of my songs is to promote the Kingdom of God, as His word says, if you lift me up I will draw all men to myself, John 12:32, and also to make others know how great our God is, and have hope in our Elohim”, Matilda revealed.

Matilda is happily married with a child and has all her songs on all digital platforms across the globe.

“It is my earnest prayer that anyone that hears and or listen to my songs will be stirred to get closer to Jesus Christ the more”, she expressed her love and showed gratitude to her church, spiritual father, Pastor Dr Mark Amoateng, and all her fans and supporters.

Written by: _*Collins Boateng*_