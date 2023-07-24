Matron convicted for fraudulent breach of trust

Cynthia Daleku, 42-year-old matron of the Asukawkaw Senior High School (SHS) has been sentenced to a fine and bonded to be of good behaviour after being found guilty of fraudulent breach of trust.

Daleku pleaded guilty to the charge, when she appeared before the Jasiman Circuit court and was convicted to a fine of GH¢12,000 or in default, serve five years imprisonment in hard labour.

The court also ordered the convict to after paying the fine, sign a bond of to be of good behaviour for 24 months or serve three years in prison in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo told the Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu that the complainant was the Assembly member for Asukawkaw.

He said the complainant had been receiving complaints of theft of food items from the Asukawkaw SHS by the convict to an unknown destination.

ASP Kpodo said on May 17, 2023, the complainant had information that the convict had stolen items belonging to the school and had packed them into a Hohoe bound vehicle.

He said the complainant upon that information, intercepted the said vehicle and retrieved from it three half bags of rice, one half bag of beans, seven large sizes of canned tomato paste and a big can of cooking oil all totaling GH¢1,610.

ASP Kpodo said the complainant brought the items and lodged a complaint against the convict to the Police.

He said the convict was arrested and after investigations she was arraigned.