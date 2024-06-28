Matthew Opoku Prempeh Chosen as NPP’s Vice-Presidential Candidate for the 2024 Election Campaign

In a strategic move of foresight and planning ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as “Napo,” has been nominated as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This decision underscores the party’s focus on economic management and regional strategy to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

Prempeh, renowned for his extensive experience in business and economic affairs, is set to bolster the NPP’s campaign efforts.

His selection, which has garnered overwhelming support from within the party, with figures like Hon. Joseph Archibald citing his profound understanding of economic policies and potential to drive Ghana’s growth agenda, instills a sense of reassurance and confidence in the public about the party’s unity and strength.

“Matthew Opoku Prempeh brings invaluable expertise to our ticket,” remarked Archibald, highlighting Prempeh’s successful tenure as Minister of Education and his contributions to infrastructure development and educational reforms. Archibald expressed confidence in Prempeh’s ability to complement Dr. Bawumia’s economic proficiency, positioning the NPP as the preferred choice for steering Ghana’s financial future.

Prempeh’s candidacy is poised to make a significant impact in the Ashanti Region, a pivotal electoral stronghold. His deep-rooted connections and proactive initiatives in regional development are expected to mobilize significant voter support, a crucial factor for securing a decisive electoral victory for the NPP.

“Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s advocacy and achievements in the Ashanti Region are unparalleled,” noted Archibald, emphasizing Prempeh’s appeal and effectiveness in galvanizing regional backing. The strategic pairing of Bawumia and Prempeh, with their combined economic competence and regional influence, aims to inspire optimism about Ghana’s future development.

As the NPP gears up for the elections, Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s nomination underscores the party’s commitment to leadership excellence and sustained economic progress.

Focusing on inclusive growth and stability, the NPP aims to build on its achievements and propel Ghana towards a prosperous future under Prempeh’s capable leadership, inspiring a sense of hope and optimism in the audience.