Matthew Opoku Prempeh Honoured as The Most Dynamic Minister

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was on Saturday, November 4, 2023 honoured as the most dynamic Minister of the Akufo-Addo government.

The award was conferred on Dr. Prempeh by the Education and Management Training Foundation (EDMAT Foundation) on November 4, 2023 is in recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership in the two Ministries he has been in charge of under the current government.

In a statement signed by Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Robert Okyne, the foundation acknowledged the brilliant performance of the Minister, leading the implementation of the novel Free Senior High School Policy.

“Indeed, we saw your massive transformation of the education sector with robust revitalization of education policies, among others”. The statement said.

The statement continued “In his current position as Energy Minister, we have followed closely the successes being chalked by Dr. Prempeh. We are sure the President and in fact Ghanaians are seeing you as the most dynamic Minister. You are the bulldozer and Mender”The citation presented to Dr. Prempeh who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South read as follows:“Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, you have been performing your duties as a Minister with diligence, passion, resilience and enthusiasm.

You are versatile; your positive attitude makes significant impact in all aspects of your daily activities.

Indeed, you demonstrate immense competence with deep insight in all areas of your assignment.

With your excellent interpersonal relationship skills, you have brought hope to many and served as a source of motivation and inspiration.

You brought massive transformation in the education sector with robust revitalization of several education policies and a successful implementation of the free SHS policy.

As the Minister of Energy, you revived the almost dying sector through your energetic leadership spirit with successful collaboration with national and international stakeholders.

Casting a deep reflection on your competence, successes and your contribution to the wellbeing of people and the nation at large, the Board of Directors, Management and staff of EDMAT Foundation, hereby recognize you as the MOST DYNAMIC MINISTER in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo The award was received on his behalf by Director, Policy Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Isaac N. Biney.