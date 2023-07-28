Maureen Biniyam Unveils Captivating ‘Hallelujah’ Music Video!

Gospel music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the talented Maureen Biniyam blesses us with her latest musical offering, “Hallelujah.”

This soul-stirring ballad, sung in the melodious Twi language, is a heartfelt ode of praise and worship. The song is accompanied by an enchanting official music video, filmed in a music recording studio, and directed by the creative powerhouse, Creative House.

With her powerful vocals and captivating visuals, Maureen Biniyam brings a profound sense of holiness and gratitude through her rendition of “Hallelujah.”

Maureen Biniyam’s “Hallelujah” is a moving testament to the beauty of holiness and the enduring power of praise and worship. The song’s melodic grace and heartfelt lyrics, sung in the rich Twi language, resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

As the official music video takes us on a spiritual journey within the confines of a music recording studio, we are reminded of the power of music to touch the soul and stir the heart. Maureen Biniyam’s “Hallelujah” is a timeless hymn of praise, inviting us all to join in proclaiming, “Praise the LORD, for His mercy endures forever!”

Source: ADOM cwesi