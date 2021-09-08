Mauritanian Mining, Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition (Nouakchott, Mauritania – December 7-9, 2021) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “6th Mauritanian Mining, Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

WHAT IS MAURITANIDES MINING, OIL & GAS CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION?

Mauritanides is the region’s largest international mining & energy conference and gathering of top mining & hydrocarbons executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies and equipment producers for three days of networking, knowledge-sharing and business matching.

The event has separate 2 days conference, with a free-to-attend exhibition, hosting the world’s leading mining & technology providers and post-conference site-tours.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Mining Companies

Energy Firms

Government

Investors &

Financiers

Service Providers

Who Should Attend:

Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads

Company C Level Executives & Senior Management

COOs & Chief Engineers

EPC’s & Project Developers

Investors & Financiers

Renewable Energy Operators & Manufacturers

Investors, Financiers, Banks & Insurance Providers

Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants

Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Local Distributors & Resellers

Speakers

H.E ABDESSELAM OULD MOHAMED SALEH

Minister

Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy

Mauritania

ANDREW G. INGLIS

CEO

Kosmos Energy

United States

BERNARD PIALES

Mauritania Country Manager

ExxonMobil

Mauritania

MOUSTAPHA BECHIR

General Director of Hydrocarbons

Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy

Mauritania

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onevut

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900