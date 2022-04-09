Mauritian PM encourages Huawei to provide more opportunities to the youth

Mauritian Prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday commended Chinese tech giant Huawei’s contribution to local talent cultivation while encouraging it to provide more opportunities to the nation’s youth.

“Equally connecting everyone is vital in today’s social and economic development,” the prime minister told Huawei’s Sub-Saharan Africa Region President Chen Lei and his team who paid a courtesy call to the PM in Mauritius’ capital Port Louis. “It is why we are investing in the network facilities to benefit everyone,” the PM said.

“We are open to the use of modern technologies, we welcome Huawei to strengthen cooperation with partners in advanced technology and benefit Mauritius as the business hub in Africa,” said the prime minister.

“It is very important to train our youth to be able to use the innovative tools, in both short term and long term. We encourage Huawei to provide more opportunities to Mauritius’ youth,” said the prime minister.

For his part, Chen Lei admired Mauritius’ visionary planning in Digital Economy, Renewable Energy and Talent Development.

In view of building a digital and green Mauritius, Chen said that the focus could be on 3 pillars, namely connectivity, cloud and renewable energy with digital skills as the foundation of the whole. Enditem

