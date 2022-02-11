Maverick Media Monitoring launches MediaPlus in 16 African Markets

Maverick Media Monitoring’s MediaPlus, a real time media monitoring and SaaS platform is expanding its reach of new and innovative ways of media monitoring to 421 Television and Radio stations, measuring and analyzing of companies spend and gains of advertising in the media to 16 African markets – Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, Guinea Conakry, Congo DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroun, Gambia and Madagascar.

With expertise in the West & Central Africa sub-region and SSA, Maverick’s MediaPlus stands apart from the competition by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies in addition to the best minds in the industry to provide with real-time insights for your business.

Maverick tracks broadcasts for advertising placements and news reporting in 16+ countries, covering a mix of radio, television, print, OOH and on-line channels.

Ato Micah, Chairman, Maverick Group notes, “We (Maverick) measure and track what West and Central Africans watch and listen to in real time leveraging technology to enable real-time/overnight compliance on an unprecedented scale.”

Akinwale Adams Group Managing Director, said, “Our desire is to create the hub/repertoire of CREDIBLE, PROMPT, FULLPROOF data and insight that drives business decisions and performance across our markets which currently spans West and central Africa and growing”.

Clients have the opportunity to view on Maverick’s portal when and where their spots were aired on a daily basis, get spot-check reports giving a current view of any brand’s share of spending or activity within its product category.

There is also Brand Tracking & Measurement, AD Reconciliation & Compliance as well as proof-of-performance audits of company’s ad buys to documents media compliance with instructions for live reads/mentions, sponsorship credits, correct use of scripts and creatives or any programming detail.

Category level insight and analysis of competitor ad placement, spend, media mix, and messaging. The most direct and cost-effective way to get a macro view of a product category’s competitive landscape.

Testimonies from satisfied clients speak volumes about the effective delivery and support in quality service delivery.

“Our technology comes from long productive years of careful detailed research into the pain point of all stakeholders in the media business whose need to judiciously use Ad Budgets or ramp up revenue still remain unsolved. Our multilingual databases allow us to serve clients across the divide” Daniel Mošmondor, Technology Partner/Development Lead of MediaPlus

“Through our relationship with Maverick we were able to witness a service of quality and professionalism. The work they provide is lacking in the region and as pioneers they are already setting the bar high by executing at international standards. Maverick is a great addition for both advertising agencies and their clients,” Marie – Sandrine Dodo, Snr. Media Manager, Dentsu, Cote d’Ivoire.

My experience as a client has been very positive. The reports and analyses that Maverick conduct are highly precise and never fail to deliver great added value to our overall marketing teams. We are very excited to see what the future has in store for us!” Issa Bamba, Former Media Manager, Unilever Francophone Africa

Thanks to the monthly advertising reports Maverick Media Monitoring provides us at the beginning of each month, I can follow the evolution of the advertising market more easily. The team is responsive and attentive.” Emilie HENAFF Marketing Director, Life TV, Cote d’Ivoire