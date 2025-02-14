Mavis Amegah Appointed to YAWC Governing Council, Takes on Role as Director of Government Relations

Mavis Amegah, a seasoned Tax and Compliance Manager at Olam Agri Ghana Ltd., has been named a member of the Global Governing Council for the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network.

In addition, she has been appointed as the Network’s Director of Government Relations—a dual role expected to leverage her extensive expertise in tax compliance, legal affairs, and accounting.

The YAWC Network, a vibrant fraternity of young women of African descent both on the continent and in the diaspora, is committed to empowering women and fostering leadership through advocacy, training, and grassroots projects. Amegah’s appointment aligns with the organization’s goal of bringing together top-tier achievers from various fields to impact the lives of African women and promote developmental change.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Amegah, Founder and Executive Chairperson Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor expressed confidence that her wealth of experience will be instrumental in driving the Network’s agenda. As the Director of Government Relations, Amegah will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with government officials and agencies. Her role will involve monitoring legislative and executive activities, identifying policy impacts, developing targeted advocacy strategies, and lobbying on critical issues to forge partnerships and secure desired outcomes for the Network.

In her capacity as a Global Governing Council member, Amegah will also play a key role in providing strategic oversight and participating in decision-making processes. This includes contributing to strategic planning, policy development, financial oversight, and the evaluation of leadership within the organization to ensure that YAWC remains true to its mission and vision.

Amegah’s impressive academic and professional background is well-suited for these responsibilities. She holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Ghana School of Law, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Central University College, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Ghana Technology University, and a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Ho Technical University. In her current role at Olam Agri Ghana Ltd., she has been pivotal in leading tax compliance efforts and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Recently, she completed an executive course in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration at Harvard Kennedy Business School, and she has just been admitted to the Nobel International Business University to pursue a PhD in Business Leadership.

Her appointment, effective for an initial two-year period with the possibility of renewal, is widely seen as a significant boost for YAWC as it continues to empower and mobilize women across Africa and in the diaspora. With Mavis Amegah on board, the Network is poised to further its impact on government relations and policy advocacy, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.