Mavis Amoako Care Foundation makes maiden donation to Accra children hospital

The Mavis Amoako Care Foundation has made its maiden donation to the children hospital in Accra.

The donation which was the first of its kind after the official inauguration of the Foundation, saw members and volunteers of the Foundation donating assorted items to the hospital.

The team also visited the children’s ward with lots of gifts and parcels which they presented to the children and their mothers.

Giving a short remark during the donation, Founder of the Foundation Rev. Mrs. Mavis Amoako Attah, a known philanthropist said this is just the beginning.

She indicated that the organisation is going to do more to Glorify God.

According to her, the establishment of the Foundation is to bring smiles onto the faces of these people and to give them hope, show them love and affection and care.

“As Children of God, we have roles to play. God is choosing us to make a difference in the lives of these underprivileged children and their mothers. We are not only going to help by providing food, material assistance and financial support but also go out and evangelize. We share the Word of God to these people as we support them so that at the end, we will win souls for the Kingdom of God.”

Rev. Mrs. Mavis Amoako Attah appealed to anyone who wishes to help in the Foundation’s vision to donate to their office or contact tel. +233243166311.