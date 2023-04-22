Mavis Amoako Care Foundation Unveiled

… To Provide Help, Hope, Food And Strength For The Needy

The First Lady of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Mavis Amoako Attah has unveiled the MAVIS AMOAKO CARE FOUNDATION to provide help for the helpless; hope for the hopeless; food for the hungry; and strength for the weak in society.

The establishment of the Foundation is to bring smiles onto faces of these people and to give them the sense of belonging.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at the church’s Darkuman auditorium in Accra, the Founder of the Foundation, Mavis Amoako Attah said the Foundation which is born out from the Church, “Is not only to preach the gospel, but also go with food and to take care of the hungry; we clothe the naked, provide education for the less privileged; visit and take care of abandoned children.”

She said, children are the future of any nation and the next generation hence all efforts must be made by benevolent organizations, the Church and individuals to ensure that they safeguard the future.

“As Children of God, we have roles to play. God is choosing us to make a difference in the lives of these underprivileged children and their mothers. We are not only going to help by providing food, material assistance and financial support but also go out and evangelise. We share the Word of God to these people as we support them so that at the end, we will win souls for the Kingdom of God.”

She explained in an interview that she had a vision to help children and mothers; especially mothers who need financial support after giving birth at the hospital, mothers who are under detention at hospitals because they could not afford to pay for medical bills.

“What women especially mothers go through sometimes is not easy, some of them are detained at the hospitals because they are unable to pay hospital bills. All we wish to do is to create better life for neglected life for parents, the needy children,” she said.

Mavis Amoako Attah said when you have a solid Foundation, it is good and that when people are stewards for Christ they should be looking out for others.

“Helping should go beyond the walls of the church,” she said pointing out that her Foundation would at all times make its aim to mentor, encourage the youth and to find available programmes to help them. Growing up in poverty, children face tough challenges: hunger and malnutrition, limited access to education and medical services, social discrimination and isolation. But with charity from Mavis Amoako Foundation, we can help children get the health care, education, life skills, job-readiness training and confidence they need to create lasting change in their lives and communities. Together, we can end poverty for good. To love God and love our neighbours as ourselves, therein lies the whole duty of man,” she said.

She also explained that as children of God, we need to have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community, which should be rooted in love. Charity work, therefore, she said is for faith-based obligations to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

In his Goodwill message to the Foundation, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) who spoke from Germany via a video message said, “One thing I know in the Lord, is God created everything. How Ghana seeks loan from IMF, that is how anybody who wants to loan money to God must give to the poor.”

He challenged people to make it a point that they lend out money to God through giving to the poor and in time God will surely pay them back with interests in abundance.

“We must support our future leaders who are in need now. This is the Kingdom transaction,” he said.

Mavis Amoako Foundation: We Care God Cares.