Mavis Kukua Bissue Commissions New Mechanized Borehole to Address Water Crisis in Agona Ahanta

Mavis Kukua Bissue, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, has made a significant contribution to her constituency by commissioning a new mechanized borehole in Agona Ahanta’s Zone 2, providing much-needed relief to residents who have long struggled with chronic water shortages.

The project represents a pivotal solution to a longstanding water crisis that has affected the community for years.

The new borehole not only addresses the pressing water needs of the residents but also plays a crucial role in resolving water supply issues at the Municipal Police Station, while contributing to improving sanitation in the area. This intervention is expected to have a positive impact on public health and safety in the community.

In a speech at the commissioning ceremony, Kukua Bissue, who assumed office just under two weeks ago, reaffirmed her commitment to bringing tangible development to her constituency. She also announced plans to expand the initiative, with plans to construct an additional 10 mechanized boreholes across the constituency to tackle persistent water shortages.

“This project is the result of extensive lobbying with my development partners in the Bahamas. We are rolling out this initiative with their support to improve the quality of life for our people,” Bissue shared. She emphasized her dedication to addressing basic challenges within her constituency and ensuring sustainable development.

Stephen Kenyah Arthur, the project supervisor and former Assembly Member for Ahuntunano, called on residents to use the borehole responsibly, explaining that the project had been designed to operate at a low cost to generate funds for its ongoing maintenance and operational expenses.

DSP Valentine Akposu, the Municipal Police Commander, also addressed the gathering, urging the community to take ownership of the facility to ensure its long-term sustainability and effective use.

For the people of Agona Ahanta, the commissioning of the mechanized borehole marks the beginning of a hopeful and transformative era, providing a critical step toward improving access to clean water and enhancing overall living conditions in the region.