Mawuko Afadzinu Commends SWAG Members For Successful Novelty Virtual Elections 2023

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, a Patron of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) who is also Chairman of the Electoral Committee selected to ensure a transparent, free and fair elections has commended the membership of the Association for contributing to another successful process to elect new officers to lead for the next four years.

The first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) hailed the third novelty virtual elections which was held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 with the collation center at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

He thanked other members of the EC, namely Madam Gloria Commodore and Mr. Mathias Tibu for devoting their time and energies to ensure a smooth and peaceful program.

While four positions were unopposed and were picked by the President Kwabena Yeboah, General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, Treasurer Owuraku Nsiah, and newly created Women’s Commissioner Mavis Amanor, the other positions were keenly contested and the results were surprising.

Incumbent Vice President, Mr. Maurice Quansah, Editor of the Graphic Sports was beaten by Ms Evelyn Nsiah Asare.

Mr. Ken Odeng Adade won the Deputy General Secretary post as Augustine Ohene Brenya, Tilda Acorlor and Franklin Gyimah were given the nod as Executive Members. Nana Kyei Manu, a Freelance football analyst missed out in the hot contest.

A total of 266 out of 907 members all over the country participated in the Elections.

While the winners jubilate and thanked the voters, the losers accepted defeat and promised to support the newly elected to build a stronger and better Association.

Ms Rosalind Amoh, former Treasurer of SWAG congratulated the elected officers and said hard luck to those who missed out.

“We are all winners as whatever has happened is in the interest of SWAG. My advice though: Those celebrating should be measured in that going forward with a united front is going to be crucial as actions & inactions, posts as well as utterances will push some people away or keep them active. I hope the latter is the case.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG advised the honourable members to unite and work too as the elections are over.

“Per the results released by our EC, new faces have emerged on the Executive sheet. I personally do not think there are winners and losers here. We are in this together. SWAG has never, and will never be about the Executives. We are in this together. Our hardworking forbears graciously handed an enviable legacy to us.

That bequethal ensures continued hard work and commitment only to the bigger picture. SWAG as a family. We swim or sink together” he expressed.