Mawuko Afadzinu hopeful of Ghana winning more medals at WTTC Africa Regional Championship

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Ghana Table Table Association (GTTA), says winning more medals at the upcoming WTTC Africa Regional Championship remains their major goal.

Ghana would host the WTTC Africa Regional Championship at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra from April 24 to 27, 2023.

According to Mr. Afadzinu, the primary objective for hosting the competition was to give more international exposure to Ghanaian players while winning more medals.

Speaking at the press launch of the competition in Accra, Mr. Afadzinu stated that both Ghana’s male and female teams were poised to bag more medals and secure qualification to the African Championship in Tunisia in September 2023.

“At the last championship, we bagged one silver and one gold, so the primary objective is to improve on that and get more medals.

“This time we get the chance to present more players for the competition, and these players are poised to give off the best for the country,” Mr Afadzinu said.

He added that the competition would help increase the qualifying exponential rate for Ghanaian players who are seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 36 years.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, who graced the event, said the West African Table Tennis Tournament would give opportunity to the media to report and write about the game, as well as know the rules and scoring in the game.

“It was a great pleasure to host others from other countries, and it gives our athletes a better chance to prepare themselves for next year’s African Games, which will be hosted in Ghana,” he said.

Some 10 West African countries, including Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Liberia, among others, are expected to present athletes for the championships.