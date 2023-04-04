Mawuli Nyarko wins Tang Palace PGA Captain’s Prize

Youngster Mawuli Nyarko returned a net score of 68 to win the second edition of the Tang Palace Hotel Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Captain’s Prize Road to Damang Open Championship which ended at the Centre of the World Golf Course at Tema on Saturday.

He was followed by Jimmy Thorme wit 70 net, while Edwin Osei Kofi took the third position with 78 net.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Wilfred Adjinga came first with 72 net, Issah Adams took the second position with 74 net while Hwan De Yang placed third with 78 net.

Jessica Tei won the Ladies category with 68 net, Jenny Lee came second with 70 net while Mona Myles-Lamptey took the third position with 72 net.

The Ladies Group ‘B’ encounter was won by Korantemaa Sackitey with 66 net, Georgina Andoh placed second with 68 net while Naomi Tei-Lartey took the second position with 70 net.

In the Scratch event, Din Don tin emerged champion with 151 gross, Afisco Ezekiel took the second position with 153gross while Yao Dogbe placed third with 157 gross.

Francis Torgah wo the Professional’s segment with 210 gross, Vincent Torgah came second with 217 gross while Maxwell Owusu Bonsu took the third position with 225 gross.

The three-day event which attracted more than 100 golfers was sponsored by Tang Palace Hotel, Safaari Group, Total Energies,Abuakwa Green Golf Resort, Imperial Homes, Alphabet City, Frencia Limited, Micaso Spanish Designs, Le Tan Dem Limited and Lee Found Food Stuffs Company Limited.

Mr. Larry Chinebuah, Vice President of the Ghana Golf Association commended the participants for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the tournament.

He urged them to develop the habit of training the young golfers so that they can take over from them when they retire.

Mr. Mark Coffie President of the Professional Golfers Association said the association would do everything possible to ensure that more competitions were played during the year.