Mawuli Ocloo Egos to shock Akatsi South MCE in the Parliamentary Primaries poll

NPP delegates have predicted a victory for Mawuli Ocloo Egos in the party’s Parliamentary Primaries, citing his impressive track records of party development and commitment to the party’s principles and values as reasons for their support.

They expressed confidence in his ability to effectively represent their interests if given the nod and noted his fearless strong communication skills and ability to connect with constituents, especially the grassroots on a personal level.

As the primaries draw nearer, Mawuli Ocloo Egos’ campaign team has been working tirelessly to ensure his emergence as the party’s candidate by highlighting his experience in public service and leadership roles as his opponent is ramps up his strategies.

Despite the tortoise campaigning strategy from his opponent, records have it that the majority of the NPP delegates remain confident of Mawuli Ocloo Egos’ candidacy saying he has shown dedication, commitment, loyalty, and fearlessness which has brought hundreds of youths to the party.

Despite the competition being considered keen, NPP delegates remain optimistic about their chances of victory with Mawuli Ocloo Egos as their candidate. He has promised sustainable development initiatives aimed at improving delegates’ standard of living if elected, which has further solidified his support among party members.

Some delegates speaking to the media noted that the current MCE of the area has also been rewarded by the Party and should step aside for them to also give the party’s constituency secretary the mandate to lead the party into the crucial 2024 contest of breaking the 8.

It has been observed that the upcoming 2024 election will serve as a World Cup for the two major political parties. Therefore, it would be disadvantageous for the party if Mr. Nyahe, an elder brother hailing from the same area and having a good relationship with the NDC candidate, is elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls.

They argued that it was time for a change in leadership and that the constituency secretary had proven himself capable of leading the party to victory in future elections. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with some of the decisions made by the current MCE and believed that a new leader would bring fresh ideas and perspectives to address issues facing their party.

The NADMO director of Akatsi South Hon. Mawuli Ocloo Egos who serves as the Constituency secretary for the fourth term and also a former Assembly member is seen to be the right candidate to reposition his New Patriotic Party for the crucial 2024 general elections.