Mawuli Photography To Encourage Women Perform Monthly Self Breast Examination

1 in every 8 women may get breast cancer in her lifetime, but with early diagnosis women have a higher chance of surviving. As such, early detection is a key factor in the fight against breast cancer.

In light of this, Mawuli Photography has partnered with Breast Care International to help educate and encourage more women on the need to screen their breasts routinely in order to detect the disease at a treatable stage before it becomes deadly.

The photo studio will be giving out free self breast check routine cards to clients after each photoshoot session to serve as a constant reminder to perform a self breast examination every month.

The monthly breast self-examination routine is as follows:

1. Start by looking at your breasts in a mirror for any significant changes in shape

2. Use your fingertips to feel for any lumps or thickening (There are no lumps in a normal breast)

3. Carefully massage your breasts and entire breast area including underarms and gently squeeze your nipple for any discharge.

For women above 40, it is recommended to start your yearly mammogram along with the monthly self breast examination. The older you get, the higher your chances of getting breast cancer.

Please pay close attention to your breasts and consult a doctor immediately if you notice any changes.