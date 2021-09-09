MAWUMS LTD constructs six-unit classroom block for Arigu community

MAVUMS Quarry Operations Limited, a Ghanaian quarry firm, has constructed and handed over an ultramodern six-unit classroom block to the Arigu Primary School ‘B’ in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region to enhance teaching and learning

The school block has staff resting room, a library and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory attached, furnished with tables and chairs and is also connected to the national grid.

It was constructed at the cost of GH₵500,000.00.

At a short ceremony to inaugurate the school, Mrs Ameley Naa Aseidu, the Head of Human Resource and Administration of the MAWUMS LTD, said was part of the company’s contribution towards improving on quality education in the area.

“This project was fully funded by MAWUMS limited as a corperate social responsibility, aimed at giving back to the community in which we operate and while this project may not be the end of the situation, it will help ease the burden of education in the sub-region” she said.

Mrs Aseidu revealed that they were motivated by the challenges faced by schools in rural communities and much particularly in the sub-region and also constructed a three-unit classroom block in Kpasenkpe, a Mosque in Kurugu Community and some number of boreholes drilled in the Arigu community.

“The images imprinted in us when we refer to rural education is that of children sitting under trees, dilapidated wooden structures, lack of human resources, lack of learning resource (books), long distance between home and school among others

“These all together presents a very poor and deplorable condition of basic rural education and is a great risk to the children and presents an unqualified environment for the acquisition of knowledge for nation building, hence our donation in that regard” she added.

Mr David Namalia Anamzoya, the Headmaster of the school who expressed gratitude about the gesture shown by the company, recounted some of the challenges faced by the school previously.

“The school used to have challenges with classrooms where different levels of classes shared one classroom which affected teaching and learning and the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols on social distancing” he said.

Arigurana Naa Mbah Jacob Kanzuni IV, the chief of the community expressed gratitude to the donor and implored his people to maintain the project and urged the pupils to be disciplined to achieve academic excellence.

“My people and I are much grateful to MAWUMS as they have changed the face of our school to be counted among schools while improving teaching and learning fundamentally, my people and l shall be the eye of this project and ensure it serves nothing but its very purpose”

Mr Zakaria Yidana, the Regional Minister, urged companies working in the Region to emulate the works of MAWUMS limited in their social responsibility.

“It is an undeniable fact that MAWUMS is not the only company benefiting from our soil yet when it comes to what our people get in return they are in the forefront, whether in the area of water or infrastructure and I implore other companies to emulate same” he said.