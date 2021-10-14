Mawusi Awitey Appointed As Director-General To Head TVET Service

The President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has officially appointed Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awitey as the Director-General for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

PROFILE OF MAWUSI NUDEKOR AWITY

Mawusi Nudekor Awity is an experienced Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Expert, Social-entrepreneur, Small Business Development Expert, Women and Youth Vocational and Entrepreneurial Capacity Developer.

She is a promoter of self-employment and an advocate for women’s rights. She has over 22 years experience in entrepreneurial and vocational training to enable the youth acquire relevant skills for livelihood, much specifically young women in Non-Traditional Trade Areas.

Currently, Mawusi Nudekor Awity is the Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI). Before her appointment, she was actively involved in social and gender development as the Executive Director of the Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG), Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) she founded.

Mawusi Nudekor Awity, holds a Master in Fine Arts (MFA), University of Ghana, Legon and a Certificate in Livelihoods and Markets from Coady International Institute, St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Canada. Certificate in Vocational School Management from ILO Centre, Turin Italy.

Mawusi Nudekor Awity’s particular areas of expertise include Vocational Skills Training, Small Business Development, Theatre Arts (Theatre in Development), Gender Advocacy, People Skills Development and Self Development.

She has competencies in Project Management, Counselling, Resource Mobilization, Crisis Management, and ability to supervise and motivate people at all levels.

She has many recognitions and awards to her credits. Some significant ones are; Best in the Vocational Sector for the 8th Business Executive Excellence 2021 Award; National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) 2021 Award in recognition of outstanding contribution to the Youth and Students development; 7th Best Performing CEO in Ghana (2019); MTN 2019 Heroes of Change Award; Leading innovative Women Honorary Award (2013) by the Global Women Innovative Network, UK and Government of Ghana; Recognition of Outstanding Service to Mankind and Womanhood, by Methodist University College, Ghana (2013); Honorary Certificate (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2016).