Mawutor Agbavitor Urges Spirit of Volunteerism Among NDC Youth

Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has called for the reignitement of the spirit of volunteerism among the youth of the party to ensure that more eligible voters get registered onto the electoral roll, to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a statement signed and copied to the media, Agbavitor urged the youth of the party to see the current registration exercise and the

deliberate impediment

been engineered by the Electoral Commission (EC), as a test to their resolve to defend the will of the Ghanaian people and exercise commitment to the great NDC, by staying on course and delivering on the mandate to get their compatriots captured in the electoral register.”

The statement said the National Democratic Congress is at a critical cross-road headed into the 2024 general elections and one of the key survival antics that the party can adopt to win power, is in the

spirit of volunteerism among the teeming youth of the party.

It added that the spirit of volunteerism has for sometime now, been gradually diminishing in the party.

“There’s a saying that, “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the

heart to it – for an organization to grow and survive throughout all these period, it required

the spirit of free will to work and commit to the ideals of the National Democratic Congress

without necessarily expecting an immediate reward for it. When Flt. Lft. Jerry John Rawlings conceived the idea of the formation of this party, he did so on the back of the ideals of volunteerism, where the energies of young

people across the country was mobilized into a movement, that 30 years on, we have a

political party that we are all proud of. This sense of volunteerism, is the creed on which the

firestorm of the NDC was stocked.

It was this sense of sacrifice, to give all in service to the party and the country that made it possible for the cadres to match on untiringly in service to their party,” the statement said.

It indicated that when the NDC was founded in the 90s, it was ignited on the blood and soul of men and women who thought of life as a sacrifice backed by the can-do spirit and of

volunteerism. “That’s what accounted for the formation of groups such as the 31st December Womens Movement, an organization that had over 1 million members across the country and was a lead voice for progress and change.

The statement observed that, after over 30 odd years of the party’s survival and transformation, these foundations, on which the party was established, is gradually losing its hold on the members of the party,

particularly the youthful population of the NDC, hence the need to re-engineer that spirit

among the youth of the party.

“I do not believe that we can continue to grow and sustain the future of the party, if our youth do not see the party as their own and work to dedicate their unbroken resolution towards her, working freely to regain the glory and the prosperity we envisage for the great

NDC.

As we charge up into the new voter registration exercise, it has become even more important that our young people in the NDC must volunteer to work and drive out the needed energy to put the party interest paramount in all things. We can’t win this war, if we do not show fidelity to the NDC, first by recognizing that dedication comes before reward,” the statement concluded.

Read full statement here