MAX electric ventures into the Ghanaian Market

The start-up has entered into the Ghanaian market as it appoints a new Director of International Growth and Expansion, David Hoyme.

MAX seeks to decentralise its urban mobility solution across Africa and then to the world.

Head of E-mobility at MAX, Tolu Williams said the official rollout in Ghana is a necessary step on the mission to address the perennial problems around urban and rural mobility across the African continent.

A notable attribute of MAX is its zeal to reduce global warming, ensuring the planet is in good health and the environment is greener by reducing carbon emission that goes into the earth’s atmosphere.

The start-up has therefore developed Electric Vehicles (EV) in Africa as an eco-friendly and effective means of mobility.

The company works with transport operators in the informal sector, delivering increased income generation, financial inclusion, access to high-quality vehicles, training, support services, insurance, healthcare, emergency response and other value-added services all aimed at empowering them.

Speaking further on MAX’s commitment, Tolu Williams said: “A lot of the problems we face today as a continent are rooted in mobility. We believe that the future of innovation and sustainable growth in Africa will rest on access to sectors like education, health, and finance, all driven by mobility. This is why we are committing significant resources and establishing long-term partnerships with some of the world’s biggest vehicle manufacturers to bring sustainable mobility solutions to people in urban and rural areas.”

MAX has made over 17 million trips, operates in seven cities, have covered over 150 million kilometres with an average annual driver revenue of $5,000.