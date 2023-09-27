Max TV presenter Franky 5 bags two nominations from Praise Achievement Awards

Multiple award-winning Radio and TV Personality Frank Kwabena Owusu affectionately called Franky5 has received two nominations from the 2023 edition of Ghana’s prestigious Christian awards scheme dubbed “Praise Achievement Awards”.

The host of the Gospel show on Max TV which runs every Sunday from 7pm to 10pm was nominated in both Christian radio program of the year and radio presenter of the year.

Franky 5 joined Max TV four months ago after resigning from multimedia’s Hitz FM. Despite the fact that he is no longer there, he has earned two nominations for his hard work at Hitz FM.

So far, Franky 5 has received 5 awards from different award schemes and he is expectant of adding the two awards to his catalogue.

The Praise Achievement Awards scheme is designed to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the gospel industry who have contributed immensely to the gospel ministry.

The awards scheme which is in its second edition is set to come-off in December 2023.