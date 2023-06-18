Max TV To Show U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament

Ghana’s most popular television sports network, Max TV, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The live and exclusive deal includes all 16 matches of the tournament in North Africa.

This recognition from CAF showcases Max TV’s expertise and excellence in the development of sports, especially football, in Ghana.

In Ghana, the coverage of the tournament will be available on Max TV, a free-to-air television channel.

Additionally, Max 89.7 FM will provide live audio commentary for the matches, ensuring that fans can stay updated even if they are unable to watch the games on TV.

Real-time updates will also be provided on max.com.gh and across all social media platforms associated with MaxTVGH.

The tournament is set to kick off on June 24, with the opening match between the host nation, Morocco, and Guinea scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

By Tony Bebli