MAXIM Cosmetics Supports Nurse With GHS10,000 To Undergo HIP Surgery

Maxtachem, producers of Maxim Cosmetics, has donated an amount of GHS 10,000 in aid of Shine Addo who swiftly needs to undergo a bilateral total hip replacement surgery. The donation took place at the residence of Ms Addo this week, in the presence of her family.

The donation was part of the manufacturing company’s charity activities conceived under CSR programme to provide financial assistance in support of society’s challenges with health and wellness. The said amount is a contribution towards the call to raise an amount of GHS 62,000 to enable Ms Addo undergo her hip surgery as soon as possible.

Speaking at the premises of Nurse Addo, the Head of Marketing and Strategic Management, Eugene McQuaye, expressed optimism in raising the needed funds to cater for the cost of the surgery. Mr McQuaye said: “No matter how small, we believe this token will go a long way to help. It is a miracle number, so it is going to touch you and give you all the healing solutions.”

He added that the donation is Maxim’s humble way of showing affection and connection in a situation that required urgent attention. He urged corporate organisations and NGOs to step out in unity for Nurse Shine Addo, who until recently, dedicated her life to serving the medical needs of her community.

In her words of appreciation, Nurse Shine Addo said, “I am very grateful to Maxim Cosmetics for this kind donation. May God replenish all your efforts and pray that Maxim Cosmetics will go a long way in their production. God bless you.”

The 31-year-old nurse, who had been suffering from severe pain around her hip area since her diagnosis in 2019, has recently been diagnosed with Avascular necrosis, which has left her with walking difficulties. Her condition has become dire due to uncontrolled delays in getting the surgery done.

In the event that the planned surgery delays further, doctors explain that will lead to a permanent collapse of the hip bone tissue and severe crippling for the rest of her life.

The surgery was supposed to have taken place last year. Unfortunately, there were challenges raising the needed funds to carry out the procedure. She is scheduled for surgery at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Hospital in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a disease resulting from the temporary or permanent loss of blood supply to the bone. When blood supply is cut off, the bone tissue dies and the bone collapses. If avascular necrosis happens near a joint, the joint surface may collapse.