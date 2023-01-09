Maximize I.G.F’s To Improve Socio Economic Dev. Of Districts – Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon // Mensah has called on all Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) to strive to maximize its Internally Generated Funds (IGF’s) to improve the socio – economic development of their districts in view of erratic release of the District Assembly’s Common Funds as most of the assemblies in Ashanti were unable to raise enough revenue as anticipated for 2022.

He explained that, analysis of the sum total of internally generated for the 43 assemblies as at the end of October 2022 indicated that they collected an amount of Gh¢ 63,432,820 out of the budgeted figure of Gh¢94,558,200.85 which represent 67% of the targeted figure.

Ho. Simon Osei Mensah was speaking at 2022 end – of the year meeting at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (A.R.C.C) in Kumasi last week Tuesday.

The meeting discussed, generally, infractions on audit issues, security, mitigating flooding in the region, COVID -19, roads infrastructure etc.

According to him, in as much as he agreed that the global economic hardship has had its toll on the nation, it was incumbent on all M.M.D.A’s to strive to maximize its IGF’s to improve the socio – economic development of the areas under their jurisdiction.

Indeed, he emphasized that, if MMDA’s do not take a serious look at the IGF, it becomes extremely difficult to help in the development of their districts, in view of the erratic release of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

He therefore urged the M.M.D.A’s to support the work of the Audit Unit.

Touching on security in the region, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah expressed gratitude to heads of security agencies for keeping the region peaceful, stressing that, indeed the security agencies have done a good job in maintaining peace in the region.

On infrastructure, the minister noted that, 100.7 kilometers of roads were rehabilitated in Manhyia, Nhyiaeso, Bantama, Asokwa, Subin, Kwadaso, Suame, Oforikrom and Old Tafo.

He said the completed roads facilitated accessibility within the region and improved the quality of life of the Beneficiaries.

According to him, the critical bypass from Santasi to Apire through Bebu to Ampabame No.2 was also under construction and expressed the hope that it will be completed by the close of the year 2023.

Dignataries who graced the meeting were the Asante Mampoghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Essumejahene, Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, M.M.D.C. E’s, Presiding Members, Regional Heads of Ministries, Departments and Ministries.

From: James Donkor, Kumasi