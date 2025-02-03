Maxwell Konadu Exits Black Leopards After Rocky Tenure in South Africa

Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu has parted ways with South African second-tier side Black Leopards following a turbulent seven-month stint, culminating in a 2-1 defeat to Lerumo United over the weekend.

The loss left the club languishing in 10th place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, 11 points adrift of leaders Durban City FC.

Konadu, who took charge in July 2024 after departing Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, struggled to steady the ship at the Limpopo-based club. Despite his pedigree—which includes managerial spells with Asante Kotoko, the Ghana Black Stars, and Nsoatreman—the 52-year-old failed to replicate his domestic success in South Africa.

Sources close to the club confirm that Venda Football Academy coach Stan Nkoane is poised to take over, tasked with reviving Leopards’ faltering promotion bid. Konadu’s exit marks another abrupt chapter in a career once defined by promise. His tenure at Kotoko saw him clinch the Ghanaian top-flight title in 2021, while his role as assistant coach for the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup cemented his reputation as a tactician.

Fans expressed mixed reactions to his departure. “He came with experience, but the results weren’t there,” said Leopards supporter Thabo Mokoena. “Maybe the South African style didn’t suit him.”

Konadu’s next move remains unclear, though whispers in Ghana suggest a potential return to local football. For now, his brief South African adventure serves as a reminder of the ruthless nature of coaching—where pedigree alone can’t shield against the pressure of points.