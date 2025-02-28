Maxzy is the “gyal dem sugar” in vibrant new visuals for ‘Falsetto’

Maxzy’s long-awaited visuals for his recent anthem, ‘Falsetto,’ touch down, showcasing fresh cinematography and an easygoing style that complements the balmy vibe of the hit song. While the song still exudes motivation, the visuals bring it to life with color and energy.

The accompanying visuals feature Barbie-like video vixens, highlighting Maxzy as the “gyal dem sugar.” The crooner’s striking look is hard to miss, from lush green gardens to shopping aisles lined with drinks and other delights. Indeed, the visuals capture the calm and refreshing escape the song embodied, making it too ideal for moments of reflection.

‘Falsetto’ was recorded during a period of deep reflection. It represents Maxzy’s determination, sharing his story from rag to riches as a testament to survival. “‘Falsetto’ is a deeply personal piece for me. My mood while recording it was a mix of resilience and vulnerability. I poured my heart into each verse, channeling all the pain and perseverance of the past years into the song. My message is one of empowerment, which is why I urge everyone to listen. Keep on fighting, no matter how tough life gets,” he said of the song.”

If you missed Maxzy’s timeless masterpiece, you can stream it in music stores worldwide here https://dvpper.lnk.to/falsetto