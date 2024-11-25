Maxzy’s ‘Falsetto’ is the calm after the storm

After making waves with his debut single, ‘Dealer,’ earlier this year, rising Ghanaian music star Maxzy releases his second song of the year, ‘Falsetto.’ The track is an anthem for resilience, encouraging anyone going through hard times to stay strong. This new song is available to stream worldwide on music platforms here: https://dvpper.lnk.to/falsetto

Contrary to its title, ‘Falsetto’ offers a calm and refreshing escape, ideal for moments of relaxation. And though Maxzy grapples with his emotions through his highs and lows, he strives to create a mellow, easy-going experience that maintains a delicate mood over the song’s timeless production.

Recorded during a period of deep reflection, ‘Falsetto’ seeks to capture Maxzy’s determination with raw emotion. This soothing blend of Afrobeats, Alternative, and Afro-fusion is a motivational and reflective track that invites listeners into the artist’s journey of survival as he reflects on his struggles, relentless hustle, and the harsh realities of life in the trenches.

“‘Falsetto’ is a deeply personal piece for me,” the artist says. “My mood while recording it was a mix of resilience and vulnerability. I poured my heart into each verse, channeling all the pain and perseverance of the past years into the song. My message is one of empowerment, which is why I urge everyone to listen. Keep on fighting, no matter how tough life gets.”

‘Falsetto’ marks a new milestone for the star, who secured his music debut with ‘Dealer’ in April this year. It is a teaser of more to come for the Afrobeats star as he wins fans over with his energy and distinct style of music.