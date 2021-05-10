Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko says his outfit will continue to render support to the fund managers of May 9 Disaster to ensure families left behind are well catered for.

The 20th anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster themed ‘’Never Again, Say No To Hooliganism’’ was commemorated on Sunday for the 127 citizens of Ghana who tragically lost their lives after a game involving Ghanaian footballing giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Speaking at the 20th commemorative event, the astute football administrator stated the unifying role football plays adding it was not a tool that should divide fans regardless of the teams they support.

‘’It is a sad day and it would continue to be in the heart and minds of Ghanaians. We offer our condolences to the bereaved families and we would like to thank the fund managers and we pledge that we would continue to support them to ensure that those who left behind children are not left alone.

‘’It is worth noting that the stadium disaster in Accra happens to be the second largest in the world and it is a record we as Ghanaians do not want to repeat. It is therefore important we explain to fans that football is a game meant to entertain and bring us together but not to divide us,’’ he said.

Nana Amponsah urged football fans, especially Kotoko faithfuls to be patient and consider all results as part of the game.

He praised the government for the improved manner of stadium constructions nowadays but pleaded with them to explore more innovative ways in future development so prevent any unfortunate incidents in the future.