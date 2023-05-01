May Day: CLOGSAG warns govt not to touch their pension funds

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has strongly cautioned the government not to touch its pension funds as part of efforts in reviving the economy.

The Government is currently seeking a $3 billion dollar bailout from the International Monetary Fund to revive the ailing economy. In other to get the support it has embarked on a domestic debt restructuring programme.

Pension funds were initially exempted from the debt exchange programme, but the Finance Minister in a recent interview said discussions are underway with labour unions to see how their pension funds can be used to help the government meet certain targets.

But speaking as part of the May Day Celebration on the theme, “Protecting our Pensions and Incomes Now to Avert Old Age Crisis” the Deputy Executive Secretary of the association Kojo Krakrani said it will continue to fight for better working conditions for its members.

“CLOGSAG is sending a warning signal to all forces, both visible and invisible to steer clear of current pension arrangements as enshrined in the national pension act, 2008 Act 766, let those who have ears, let them hear this message.”

Meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress has suggested to the government to convert the National Cathedral project into a national hospital.

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said converting the cathedral project into a hospital will serve the needs of Ghanaians better.

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors, but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr Yaw Baah said adding “Mr. President you can also reduce the size of your government. Ghana has too many ministers and deputy ministers.”