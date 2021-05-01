The leadership of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union of the Trade Union Congress, has congratulated mine workers in the country for their contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

“We want to sincerely thank you-the over 12,000 mineworkers-on this special occasion for your loyalty and support to the Union over the years.

“We appreciate you for standing with us particularly during these difficult times of COVID-19 and wish to assure you of our continuous support as we work together to protect the interests and hard-earned rights of our members and the working class in general”, the Union said in a statement signed by Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Union and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

The statement said the Union had over the years engaged employers through the collective bargaining process to achieve many benefits such as comprehensive health care for workers and dependants, annual increments on decent salaries, rent and utility subsidies, education subsidies, bonus schemes, pension, and provident fund.

It said despite the achievements, the Union recognised that there were still a lot of workers on the fence, who were either undecided or unwilling to join the Union.

The statement appealed to members to encourage their colleagues who had not joined the Union to do so.

“As heaven is a blessing to all living things, so have you been a blessing to your companies, the union, your families, the mining industry and the nation.”

The statement encouraged members to continue to work harder with the same zeal they demonstrated over the years.

It urged all to also continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols as well as all health and safety standards at the workplace and always remember that the Union needed them alive.