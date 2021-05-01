The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) has called on government to facilitate the implementation of the reviewed conditions of service for Ghana Education Service (GES) staff.

The Union expressed concern about the delay in the process, and said, “We must state that the outbreak of Covid-19 has stretched workers all over to their limits and any attempt to prevent them from enjoying what their national leaders have secured for them under the reviewed conditions of service, will provoke anger and create tensions on the labour front.”

This was in a statement signed by Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, in line with the celebration of this year’s May Day.

The Union called on the National Tripartite Committee to fast track the processes for the necessary upward review of salary for the year 2021.

This, the Union explained, was necessary because prices of goods and services were increasing on a daily basis, but salaries had not been increased.

“We therefore expect some pronouncements to be made and action taken for our members to feel some economic relief in these hard times that we find ourselves.”

On outstanding concerns about public universities, the Union assured members that there was hope to bring finality to the conditions of service issue in the coming days.

“We hope to have a clear indication on the way forward when the National Labour Commission makes pronouncement on the issue and it is the view of TEWU national leadership that, government agencies concerned will respect the outcome to sustain industrial harmony in our tertiary institutions,” it said.

On Professional Development Allowance yet to be paid to members, the Union called for an audience with the new Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to resolve the issue of allowances for non-teaching staff.

“It is the expectation of TEWU leadership that all the bottlenecks on promotions and upgrade in the GES will be removed so that deserving members can be promoted and upgraded.”

The statement urged government and its agencies to appreciate the havoc wrecked by COVID-19 and not do anything against the interest of workers Unions to disturb the industrial harmony prevailing in the country.

It said a well-motivated workforce guaranteed quality service delivery and enhanced productivity.

The Union urged the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

“On this day for workers solidarity, we commend Ghanaian workers for going all length to sustain national development efforts in the past years,” the statement added.