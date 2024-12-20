Maya Blu piques our festive moods with celebratory new song ‘Hail You’

With rumors of her split from Lynx Entertainment still hot to the touch, the rising Ghanaian star follows up with her latest release. She shares, ‘Hail You,’ a celebratory song meant to give subtle closure to the rumored situation.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, ‘Hail You’ is another soft, glassy release from the songstress who clinched fame with her debut song, ‘For You,’ in 2022. The new track is another remarkable showcase of her versatility and musical ingenuity. Unlike her former releases, however, her latest is meant to epitomize original African instrumentation and beautiful songwriting.

But with lyrics like, “I just want to celebrate. Join me, let’s jubilate/ Only you complete me. Nobody go fit debate,” some might translate the song as a response to the rumored saga. According to Maya Blu, though, ‘Hail You’ is just a “perfect celebratory song, especially for lovers and couples around the world.”

Having worked with award-winning singer-songwriters like Mr Drew and Abiana, Maya Blu is slowly peaking with her craft. Her voice and exciting releases make the one-time 2023 VGMA Unsung nominee a talent worth buying into. The song is available to stream or download on music stores worldwide here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/HailYou