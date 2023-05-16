Mayekoo presents Labram with a brand new Honda Accord in thrilling sweepstakes giveaway

Mayekoo.com, the innovative crowdfunding platform dedicated to supporting social impact causes in Africa and combating global poverty, has fulfilled its commitment by awarding a fortunate donor with the esteemed grand prize of a brand new Honda Accord. Labram Iddrisu emerged as the lucky winner on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after actively participating in Mayekoo’s captivating sweepstakes promotion.

Since its inception in October 2022, Mayekoo.com has successfully merged the power of crowdfunding with the incorporation of engaging game mechanics, providing individuals with an opportunity to contribute to meaningful causes while also standing a chance to win extraordinary prizes. The platform has garnered tremendous support from the public, encouraging them to make charitable contributions to social impact projects across Africa. This unique approach aims to raise awareness on a wide scale and elicit a significant response from donors, ultimately benefiting those in need.

Over the past eight months, Mayekoo.com has raised and funded an impressive total of GHS 901,921, which has been allocated to six prominent social impact causes across Africa. The supported initiatives include the acquisition of a tractor and beach rake for ongoing beach and ocean pollution control efforts at Labadi Beach, support for the Vakpo Medical Centre, the construction of a school block in Ayenya in collaboration with the Impact Youth Foundation, the mobile shelter project with the Ahaban Green Leaf Foundation, as well as Cornerstone Primary in Kangemi, Nairobi.

Labram Iddrisu, the fortunate recipient of the grand prize, expressed his disbelief and gratitude upon receiving the keys to the brand new Honda Accord. He dedicated his remarkable win to his family and encouraged others to wholeheartedly support the charity projects available on mayekoo.com.

Michel, one of the visionary founders of Mayekoo, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all the donors and sweepstakes winners. He emphasized the profound impact achieved through the collective contributions thus far and unveiled Mayekoo’s ambitious plans to expand its reach and launch new projects across various regions in Africa.

While Labram’s Honda Accord has been awarded, Mayekoo.com continues to captivate participants with its ongoing sweepstakes, featuring a dream vacation prize worth $10,000. Donors and adventure enthusiasts alike are encouraged to participate and support the noble cause championed by Mayekoo.com.

For more information and to get involved, please visit www.mayekoo.com.

About Mayekoo.com

Mayekoo.com is a pioneering sweepstakes-driven crowdfunding platform that aims to combat global poverty by supporting social impact causes in Africa. By offering people the opportunity to win exciting prizes while contributing to charitable endeavors, Mayekoo.com seeks to revolutionize the fundraising landscape across the continent. Since its establishment in October 2022, Mayekoo.com has successfully raised and funded GHS 901,921, providing vital assistance to six significant social impact causes in Africa. With a strong commitment to making a tangible difference, Mayekoo.com plans to expand its operations and positively impact even more lives throughout the African continent.