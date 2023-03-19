Mayor Cantrell of New Orleans (USA) recounts her experience with Homeda Kente’s fabric

LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans (USA) has shared a remarkably memorable account of how she met Homeda Kente in 2019 at the Global Economic Forum.

The Mayor, in a social media post Captured by Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, after she was cited in a long list of celebrities and personalities styled by global Kente brand, Homeda Kente, said she met Homeda Kente when he was doing artists exhibitions at the Global Economic Forum.

She continued that during the exhibition, Homeda had a live demonstration of Kente weaving, the history of Kente cloth, as well as samples of the gorgeous fabric were available for guests to have a feel of it.

She concluded that after their meeting, the continual fostering of the relationship with cultural artists in Ghana has been a priority.

The CEO of Homeda Kente Amos Homeda Osei, in a reply, thanked the Mayor, and Alana Harris, Deputy (Arts And Culture) at the office of the Mayor for supporting the Kente brand.