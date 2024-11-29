Mayor Hails Youth Partnerships as Key to Tackling Plastic Pollution in Accra

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for global action to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet, but they also remind us that progress requires everyone’s commitment. Plastic pollution in our city is a significant issue, yet it presents an opportunity to innovate. Projects like this allow us to engage youth in solutions that build a resilient Accra while fostering awareness and change at the grassroots level,” declared Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor of Accra, as she commended a new youth-led initiative addressing plastic pollution in the city.

The transformative project, led by the Active Minds Reading Club, is empowering children in basic schools to become active agents of environmental change. Under the Youth Recycling Project, part of the Youth Climate Action Fund of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), students are gaining hands-on skills in plastic waste segregation, recycling, and environmental stewardship.

Educational workshops have been held in schools across the Accra Metro area, including Ayalolo 1 & 2 Junior High School and St.

Mary’s Roman Catholic Girls Basic School in Korle Gonno. At the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools, students participated in practical sessions led by Maama Kwao Akita, Project Lead for the Youth-Managed Recycling and Waste Reduction Program. The workshops demonstrated innovative ways to convert plastic waste into reusable materials, while raising awareness about the harmful impacts of plastic pollution on ecosystems and human health.

“We are not only educating students about the dangers of plastic waste but also empowering them with the skills to reduce it,” said Akita. “This project is a reminder that young people are crucial partners in our fight for a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

During the workshops, students learned practical recycling techniques and were encouraged to adopt sustainable habits such as using reusable bags, baskets, and containers.

Custom-made plastic receptacles, fabricated by McKingtorch Africa, were introduced to help facilitate proper waste segregation in schools.

The Head of Ayalolo School praised the initiative as a timely response to Accra’s growing plastic pollution challenges, highlighting its potential to inspire long-term behavior change among students.

Beyond education, the project aims to inform future waste management policies through ongoing monitoring and data collection. By analyzing trends in plastic waste generation, the AMA and Active Minds Reading Club hope to drive community-driven solutions that address environmental challenges while contributing to the city’s broader sustainability goals.

This initiative, supported by Young Reporters for the Environment and Ishara, underscores the power of youth partnerships in achieving meaningful change. By equipping the next generation with knowledge and tools, the project is building a foundation for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Accra.

About the Youth Climate Action Fund

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly through international advocacy has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund to provide technical assistance and funding to youth aged 15 to 24 in designing,producing, and overseeing urgent climate solutions.

Microgrant-funded efforts, proposed by youth and selected by AMA are igniting awareness

and action in communities to advance climate goals as critical as meeting decarbonization and reducing consumption-based emissions.