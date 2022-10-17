Mayor of Accra gifts furniture to Accra Hearts of Oak

Mrs. Elizabeth Kwaatsoo Sackey, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has donated 20 cartons of energy drinks to Accra Hearts of Oak at training grounds in Accra.

The special package with an undisclosed amount of money was to motivate the players to perform above themselves to qualify to the next stage of the Confederation Cup competition in Accra.

Mrs. Sackey made this known to the Ghana News Agency Sports in Accra when she donated the items.

Mr. Sowah Odotei, A Board Member of Hearts who received the items on behalf of management expressed his appreciation to the Mayor for her timely visit.

He gave an assurance that management would ensure that Hearts qualify to the next stage of the competition.

Mr Fataw Dauda, Captain of the team also expressed gratitude to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for its support in ensuring that it realised the dream.