Mayor of Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on Monday apologized after a video of him went viral.

Miles Sampa was pictured dancing at one of the country’s top drinking places which also has an eating place, a move that has received sharp reactions from various sections of society.

In a statement, Sampa said, despite wearing a face mask, the video of him dancing while promoting a COVID-19 song sends a wrong picture on the fight against the pandemic and was highly regrettable.

“I have been and will continue to advocate for total adherence to COVID-19 guidelines by all and me inclusive,” he said.

He said he went to the pub for dinner and as part of his efforts to promote economic resurgence at various restaurants in the capital affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has expressed concern that people have continued disregarding COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said most people testing positive for COVID-19 have a history of having attended or visited public places such as bars.

He said during a COVID-19 update briefing that the behaviour was endangering the lives of people and others such as family members and neighbours.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases and 74 discharges in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative cases and recoveries to 12,836 and 11,748 respectively.

The health ministry permanent secretary said the country has so far conducted 124,073 tests while deaths stand at 295.