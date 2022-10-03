May’s Foundation launched to promote prostate cancer awareness

May’s Foundation, a health focused non-profit, has been launched to promote awareness and early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Mavis Amugah, founder of the Foundation, said at the launch in her native community of Tanyigbe in the Ho Central Municipality of the Volta Region, that the Foundation’s consideration for prostate cancer drew from her personal experience with her father, who died from the disease.

She said prostate cancer was consuming up behind an uninformed male society and that was time to call to notice.

“We need to do as much as we can about prostate cancer,” the Founder said, announcing the Foundation’s bid to enhance early detection, which remains key within efforts to prevent the disease.

She said the prostate cancer campaign hoped to be inspired by the success of the breast cancer campaigns, and that with donor support, sufferers of the disease could benefit from some healthcare initiatives.

Dr John Tampouri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ho Teaching Hospital, said with limited services in the Region for both breast and prostate care, such initiatives held the fort, and helped draw stakeholder attention to the conditions and the needs.

He said both diseases remained prevalent among the descendants of the African race and was therefore important for all to play their respective roles towards prevention and care.

“Check for prostate cancer as regularly as possible and as early as 45. Women must know their breasts. When you know your breast, you can detect anything abnormal,” Dr. Tampouri said.

The CEO noted how “more and more” cases were coming up of prostate cancer, as well as how improved life expectancy prolonged organ use.

Togbe Amewoakunu IV, a Chief of the area, who chaired the launch, commended the Foundation and said the community would adopt the initiative, and help ensure it attained its mission and met the needs of society.

He called for working with the health service and to heed medical advice on lifestyles including nutrition and social habits.

The launch was planned to mark the end of the prostate cancer awareness month and the beginning of breast cancers.

A free breast cancer screening in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ho was held at the event and was patronised by hundreds in the community.

Mrs Dinah Adiko, wife of Togbe Kodi Adiko VI, Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe, told the Ghana News Agency that the traditional council had placed some focus on breast cancer awareness over the years, and thus the birth of the Foundation furthered the efforts.

She said the local health facility was being upgraded to host a resident doctor, and that more services would be added to include initial assessment and referrals for breast and prostate care.

Fafali Awumey, President of the Rotary Club of Ho, said its partnership with the Foundation was being held up by the disease prevention component of the Club’s activities, and commended the “well organised initiative”.

He hoped that through the partnership, the initiative would expand to benefit communities across the country.