MBAABA TUMAA is Gospel Artiste Gifty Akutek Latest Single

Award-winning Gospel artiste who doubles as a Financial Risk Analyst Gifty Alale popularly known as Gifty Akutek in the gospel music industry has released a single titled “MBAABA TUMAA” a song off her Gurimam album.

“MBAAMA TUMAA” composed in kusal language with a blend of English translated as “Thank You Father” was released on Saturday, 9th September 2023′. Using her musical prowess to appreciate what God has done for her, she came up with “MBAABA TUMAA”.

Gifty’s vocal strength in the song makes it unique and superb. Known for her originality and unique style of singing, “MBAABA TUMAA” depicts the identity of the Kusal people from the Northern part of Ghana.

The Omaaliya hitmaker took a break from music to focus on other related activities and is now back with a bang. To her credit, Gifty has hit songs like “My Redeemer, I Have a Friend, Omaaliya, Gurimam among others.