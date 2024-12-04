Mbappé Misses Penalty as Real Madrid Suffer Defeat to Athletic Club

Kylian Mbappé’s challenging adjustment to life in La Liga continued as Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club at San Mamés, their second league loss of the season.

The French forward, who had been expected to make an immediate impact, missed a crucial penalty and struggled to make his mark in a game that further highlighted the difficulties he faces in his new surroundings.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 70th minute, when Mbappé had a golden opportunity to equalize after Antonio Rüdiger was fouled in the penalty area. However, Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala guessed correctly, saving Mbappé’s spot-kick. The miss echoed his penalty failure in last week’s Champions League clash against Liverpool, adding to his frustrations.

Despite his struggles, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended Mbappé after the match, acknowledging that adaptation takes time. “He’s not at his best level yet, but he’s working hard to improve,” Ancelotti said. “He’s scored 10 goals and will continue to grow.”

Mbappé was deployed in a central role due to Vinícius Júnior’s absence, but he often drifted wide, disrupting the fluidity of Real Madrid’s attacking play. While his pace and occasional flashes of brilliance were evident, the consistency that was expected from the 25-year-old has yet to materialize following his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid four points behind league leaders Barcelona, as they continue to search for the right balance and form in their bid for the title.