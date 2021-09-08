MBDA builds GH¢1 million Health Centre for Asiri community

Mr Joe Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has inaugurated a newly-constructed GHC1 million worth Health Centre at Asiri, a farming community in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The facility, constructed under the government’s ‘One million dollar’ per constituency initiative, has two semi-detached quarters for health workers, a mechanised borehole, and separate wards for pregnant women as well as male and female wards, stores and offices and Out-Patient Department (OPD).

It has been furnished with some beds and other medical equipment, including thermometers, oxygen concentrators, sterilizers, examination lamps, trolleys, wheelchairs, vaccine carriers and a refrigerator.

Established in 2017 by Act 962 of Parliament, the MBDA exercises its mandate in the Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Eastern Regions, and it is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions.

Mr. Danquah promised the Authority would supply the facility with more hospital beds and modern medical devices to improve the health of the people.

He explained the government’s initiatives were on course, saying similar projects and many others were being executed in 109 districts and municipalities in the regions.

Mr. Nicholas Adu Agyei, the Nurse in-charge at the Centre said the facility recorded between 50 and 60 OPD cases on a daily basis, noting most of the cases were malaria.

He said though family planning acceptor rate remained high among teenagers between 15 and 19 years, teenage pregnancy and unsafe abortion were still rife in the area, adding because the old Health Centre was not spacious and sub-standard, it was difficult to admit cases.

Mr. Agyei expressed appreciation to the government and the Authority for the facility, saying it would improve healthcare delivery services in the area and better the health status of the people.