MBDA Chief Executive commissions projects under One-Million-Dollar per constituency

Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executed Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has inaugurated three physical development projects in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

The projects, an Astro-turf pitch at Fawoman, a-72-market shed Drobo and a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Mpuasu were constructed under the government’s One-Million-dollar per constituency project.

Accompanied by Mr Alexander Ferkah, the Deputy CEO in-charge of Finance and Administration and other key staff of the MBDA, Mr Mackay also inspected progress of work on the construction of a community centre and offices, being put up by the authority at Fawoman.

Mr Mackay said the authority was repositioning and rebranding itself to help improve on physical infrastructure in deprived communities within its operational area.

This would help build and enhance local economic growth and development that would thereby improve the quality of life of the rural people.

Mr Mackay said the authority was working hard to ensure that work on all stalled projects in the local communities were completed for the people to derive the optimum benefit.

He therefore advised the beneficiary communities to own and maintain the projects, as well as support and cooperate with contractors working on other projects.

Mr Mackay said peace and social cohesion remained prerequisite for community development and advised the people to bury their political and other inclinations, forge ahead in unity for development to thrive in the area.

He said the MBDA was a non-partisan institution, and entreated the people not to play partisan politics, and ensure that everybody derive an optimum benefit from its projects.

Mr Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive indicated the municipality had equally benefited from the One-Million-dollar per constituency project, saying through the implementation of the project, education and health sector infrastructure had improved in the area.

Nana Takyi Mensah, the Chief of Mpuasu, thanked the government for the level of development brought into the area, saying the CHPS compound would enable pregnant women in the area to deliver safely.

Mr Ahmed Gawusu Fafana, the Assemblyman for Mpuasu Electoral Area appealed to the MBDA to help provide potable drinking water to the people.

At Drobo, Nana Gyedu Adjei, the Nifahene (right hand chief) of Drobo Traditional Area, called on the government to res-shape the Berekum-Drobo road to facilitate the movement of the people and their economic activities.

He also thanked the MBDA for the market shed and appealed for more projects to facilitate the development of the municipality.