MC Portfolio Apologizes to Shatta Wale and Fans Over Controversial Comments

MC Portfolio has issued a formal apology to dancehall artist Shatta Wale and his extensive fanbase, following remarks made during a broadcast that sparked significant backlash.

The apology was delivered during the Fakye Showbiz segment on Fakye TV, where the MC acknowledged that his comments had caused harm and expressed regret for the disrespect.

The controversy began when, during an interview with fellow artist Stonebwoy on Angel FM’s broadcast in Kumasi, MC Portfolio shared that certain Bhim Nation supporters had suggested he reach out to Shatta Wale’s mother to return a GHC 5,000 gift Wale had previously given him. The suggestion seemed aimed at making amends with Stonebwoy, Wale’s rival in the Ghanaian music scene, and it quickly sparked tensions.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Shatta Wale supporter Mawuli Ekpe Peter, also known as Abro, confronted MC Portfolio about the comments. The exchange grew heated, and tensions threatened to derail the program entirely. Initially, MC Portfolio downplayed the concerns raised by Abro and others, but upon further reflection, he realized the insensitivity of his words and the impact they could have on Shatta Wale’s loyal fans, known as the SM community.

During his heartfelt apology on Fakye TV, MC Portfolio admitted, “I deeply regret the comments I made. I understand now how they could have hurt Shatta Wale and his fans, and I sincerely apologize. My words were ill-chosen, and I recognize the importance of being mindful of the impact they have.”

The incident highlights the intense rivalry between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, as well as the strong emotions that accompany such rivalries in the Ghanaian music industry. It also serves as a reminder of the responsibility that public figures have in ensuring their words do not fuel unnecessary conflict or disrespect among fans.